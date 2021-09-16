BIKI (BIKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $275,505.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00143240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00818794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047389 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

