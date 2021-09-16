BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $23,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

BNTX stock opened at $355.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

