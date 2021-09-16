Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

