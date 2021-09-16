Birchview Capital LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.29% of Aziyo Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 175,387 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

AZYO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

