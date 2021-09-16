Birchview Capital LP Cuts Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Birchview Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. bluebird bio accounts for approximately 1.4% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,893. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.