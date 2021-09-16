BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.60. BIT Mining shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 3,936 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $677.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

