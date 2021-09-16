Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $178,105.82 and $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,601.09 or 1.00070190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00896815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00438935 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00295720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00072462 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,457,597 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

