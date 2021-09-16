BitcoinPoS Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $3,057.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,933,881 coins and its circulating supply is 4,722,427 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

