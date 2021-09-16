Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,175.72

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $286,175.72 and $149.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00386552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

