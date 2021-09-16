Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 3,125 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $5,008,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

ATVI opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

