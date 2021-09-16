Black Swift Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 87.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor makes up about 1.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

