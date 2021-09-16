Black Swift Group LLC Has $546,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

