Black Swift Group LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,475 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

