Black Swift Group LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $106,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

