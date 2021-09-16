BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BERI opened at GBX 89.58 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The company has a market capitalization of £104.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.30. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust news, insider Andrew Robson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.