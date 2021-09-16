BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

EGF stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.