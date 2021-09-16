BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 174.3% in August

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCA stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

