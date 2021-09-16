Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.93.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
