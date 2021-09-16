Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.