Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

