Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

BLMN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

