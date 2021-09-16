Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 10.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.10, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

