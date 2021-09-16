Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Research by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Research by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Research by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in National Research by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

