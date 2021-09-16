BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $27.09 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.