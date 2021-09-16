BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,491,764 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $31,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Ambev by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after buying an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambev by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,094,000 after buying an additional 5,330,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

ABEV opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.