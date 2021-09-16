BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $28,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 189,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

