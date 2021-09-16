Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

