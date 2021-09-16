BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Hits $3.67 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $4.06 or 0.00008383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $290,953.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.72 or 0.99915447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002084 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,258 coins and its circulating supply is 903,470 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.