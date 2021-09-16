Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,375.97 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,286.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

