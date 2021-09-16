Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

