Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 35,959 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.60. The firm has a market cap of £14.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.