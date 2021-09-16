Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a C$262.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE BYD traded down C$0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$243.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$229.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.