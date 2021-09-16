BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBRW stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
