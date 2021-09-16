BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBRW stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

