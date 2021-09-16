Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

