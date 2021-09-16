Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $103.04 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

