Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,177,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $474,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock valued at $319,883,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $166.37 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.