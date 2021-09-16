Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000.

VEA opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

