Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 3,213 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

