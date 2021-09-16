BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

