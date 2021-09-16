BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

