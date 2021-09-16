BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $76,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.