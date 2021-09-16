BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,518 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.