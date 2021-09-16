BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 939 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $495.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.03 and a 12-month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.