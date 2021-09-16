Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Up 188.2% in August

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

NASDAQ:SCLE opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Broadscale Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

