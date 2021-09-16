Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.