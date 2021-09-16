Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.25 Million

Brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $118.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $119.30 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $471.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.80 million to $474.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $500.00 million, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $504.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

