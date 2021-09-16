Brokerages Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $25.27 on Monday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

