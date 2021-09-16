Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.80. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 324.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $45.04. 654,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,295. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

