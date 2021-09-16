Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $36.02

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 453,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,835,036. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

