Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT at $10.38

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 371.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTMX stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

