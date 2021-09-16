Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $15.83

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

EGO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after buying an additional 2,884,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after buying an additional 1,002,238 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 233.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 726,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 394.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

